SHANGHAI Nov 6 Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, dampened by consolidation after recent rallies and uncertainty over the progress of a cross-border share scheme between Shanghai and the city.

The Hang Seng Index unofficially closed down 0.2 percent at 23,649.31 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.5 percent.

Analysts said the impact of the delayed Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector outweighed gains in the U.S. market.

Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang said Beijing officials were positive about the launch but would wait for the right moment to announce it, which weighed on sentiment.

Top loser was Lenovo which plunged more than 5 percent after the company reported a 19 percent jump in net income in the second fiscal quarter, but revenue fell short of analyst expectations.

Other losers included casino shares, which extended their losses from the day before after the industry posted its worst month on record in October for gambling revenues.

Sinotrans extended Wednesday's sharp losses even though the company clarified a local media report which said its sub-units were involved in reusing commodities as collateral to get bank loans. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)