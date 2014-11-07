SHANGHAI Nov 7 Hong Kong shares ended lower
after a volatile session on Friday, pressured by profit taking
and concerns over the status of a cross border stock trading
scheme.
The Hang Seng Index unofficially closed down 0.4
percent at 23,550.24 points, while the China Enterprises Index
of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong
fell 0.3 percent.
For the week, the two indexes dropped 1.9 percent and 2
percent, respectively.
Analysts said investors were taking profits after recent
rallies and there was no buying impetus from the current
reporting season as earnings from most blue chip companies were
largely in line with expectations.
The market's top loser was Lenovo, which extended
losses from Thursday after the company reported a 19 percent
jump in net income in the second fiscal quarter, but revenue
fell short of analyst expectations.
The railway sector dropped after Mexico's president revoked
a rail contract with China. China Railway Construction Corp Ltd.
and China Railway Group each plunged more
than 5 percent.
Elsewhere, investors awaited developments over the
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector scheme, leading to wide
swings in the shares of Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing
.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by)