SHANGHAI Nov 12 Hong Kong shares rose on
Wednesday, lifted by Chinese financials after the city's central
bank scrapped the daily yuan conversion limit for local
residents ahead of the launch of a landmark scheme linking Hong
Kong's stock market with Shanghai's.
The move is effective on Monday, when the so-called stock
connect scheme begins trading, giving global investors easier
access to China's $3.9 trillion stock market and mainland
investors the opportunity to buy stocks in Hong Kong.
The Hang Seng index rose 129.9 points, or 0.6
percent, to 23,938.18, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises
Index gained 77.7 points, or 0.7 percent, to 10,729.76.
Among the most actively traded stocks in Hong Kong were Bank
Of China Ltd, up 1.05 percent; Hybrid Kinetic
, up 27.8 percent and mainland electronics retailer
Gome, down 6.6 percent.
The total volume of shares traded in Hong Kong was 74.39
billion shares.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)