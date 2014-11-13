SHANGHAI, Nov 13 - Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday, lifted
by consumer and casino shares and buttressed by financials.
The HSI index rose 81.76 points, or 0.34 percent, to
24,019.94, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 71.15 points, or 0.66 percent, to 10,800.91.
Among the most active stocks in Hong Kong were Bank Of China
, up 0.52 percent to HK$3.86 per share; CCT Land
Holdings Ltd, unchanged at HK$0.01 per share and Icube
Technology Holdings Ltd, down 9.15 percent to HK$0.13
per share.
Total volume of shares traded in Hong Kong was 83,934
million shares.