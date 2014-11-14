SHANGHAI Nov 14 Hong Kong shares, swinging
between gains and losses, finished up on Friday as expectations
on Monday's launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector
outweighed losses for oil shares as U.S. crude futures dropped.
The Hang Seng index unofficially closed up 0.3
percent, to 24,087.38 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index fell 0.4 percent, to 10,761.51 points.
For the week, the Hang Seng rose 2.3 percent and the HSCE
advanced 2.1 percent.
Among the most actively traded stocks in Hong Kong on Friday
was top winner Mengniu Dairy. Top losers were oil
companies including Kunlun Energy, Sinopec,
and PetroChina.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)