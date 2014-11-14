SHANGHAI Nov 14 Hong Kong shares, swinging between gains and losses, finished up on Friday as expectations on Monday's launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector outweighed losses for oil shares as U.S. crude futures dropped.

The Hang Seng index unofficially closed up 0.3 percent, to 24,087.38 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index fell 0.4 percent, to 10,761.51 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng rose 2.3 percent and the HSCE advanced 2.1 percent.

Among the most actively traded stocks in Hong Kong on Friday was top winner Mengniu Dairy. Top losers were oil companies including Kunlun Energy, Sinopec, and PetroChina. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)