SHANGHAI Nov 18 Hong Kong shares fell again on
Tuesday, as investors took profits from the landmark
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme.
The Hang Seng Index unofficially closed down 1.1
percent, at 23,529.17 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises
Index fell 1.2 percent, to 10,426.11 points.
Analysts said the market was focusing on fundamentals again
after the excitement the previous day for the launch of the
cross-border scheme. On Monday, though, the Hang Seng fell 1.2
percent.
Tuesday's top loser was Li & Fung, which slid more
than 3.5 percent. Other losers included financials, which had
risen on speculative buying ahead of the trading scheme's
debut.
