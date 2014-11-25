Nov 25 Hong Kong shares inched down on Tuesday as investors turned cautious and consolidated positions after gains spurred by China's surprise lending-rate cut.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.2 percent, to 23,843.91 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong lost 0.6 percent, to 10,782.91 points.

Energy shares, including index components PetroChina and Sinopec, led losses as prices of U.S. crude and Brent fell ahead of an OPEC meeting this week.

Mainland China investors' interest in Hong Kong stocks remained weak. They took up less than 2 percent of the daily 10.5 billion yuan ($1.71 billion) "southbound" quota. ($1 = 6.1403 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)