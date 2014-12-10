HONG KONG Dec 10 Hong Kong shares finished
slightly higher on Wednesday, erasing morning losses, following
a rebound on mainland markets from the previous day's plunge.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent, to 23,527.43,
while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent, to
11,372.62 points.
Analysts said Hong Kong investors were cautious after
Tuesday's sharp drop in markets in the city and on the mainland.
"Overall the Chinese banking and insurance sector in Hong
Kong did not have much momentum to rebound after the fierce
drop," said Castor Pang, head of research at Core
Pacific-Yamaichi in Hong Kong.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were CGN POWER, unchanged at HK$3.31 CCT Land
Holdings, up 13.3 percent to HK$0.02 and Bank Of China
, up 0.2 percent to HK$4.16.
Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong
through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.39
billion yuan of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 2.3 billion shares.
(Reporting by SHANGHAI Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)