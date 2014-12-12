HONG KONG Dec 12 Hong Kong shares edged down on
Friday as investors stayed cautious, with some worrying that
good U.S. retail data will cause the Federal Reserve to starting
raising interest rates not too far into 2015.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent to 23,249.20,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to
11,236.39 points.
For the week, both indexes fell 3.1 percent, posting their
biggest weekly losses since mid-March.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were Mongolian Mining Corp, up 31.3 percent to
HK$0.02, CCT LAND, unchanged at HK$0.02 and CGN Power
, down 2.2 percent to HK$3.54.
Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong
through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.31
billion yuan ($50.12 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily
quota.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.6 billion shares.
($1 = 6.1853 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)