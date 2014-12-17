HONG KONG Dec 17 Hong Kong's main share index
finished down slightly on Wednesday as a rally in financial
firms failed to offset slumping service and information
technology shares.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent, to 22,585.84
points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2
percent, to 11,269.43 points.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were AVIC International Holding HK Ltd, down 3.0
percent at HK$0.65, CCT Land Holdings Ltd, unchanged
at HK$0.02 and Bank Of China, up 2.7 percent at
HK$4.14.
Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong
through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.33
billion yuan ($53.3 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily
quota.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 2.6 billion shares.
($1 = 6.1947 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)