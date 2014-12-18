HONG KONG Dec 18 Hong Kong shares finished up
on Thursday, snapping five consecutive days of losses,
underpinned by a rally on Wall Street.
Analysts said the Federal Reserve's confidence in the U.S.
economy and pledge to adopt a "patient" approach to raising
interest rates helped Hong Kong shares rebound.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent, to 22,832.21
points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5
percent, to 11,330.73 points.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were CCT Land Holdings Ltd, up 11.8 percent at
HK$0.02, North Mining Shares Co Ltd, up 1.4 percent at
HK$0.36 and Bank Of China, unchanged at HK$4.14.
Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong
through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.4
billion yuan ($64.39 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily
quota.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 2.3 billion shares.
($1 = 6.2120 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)