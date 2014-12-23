HONG KONG Dec 23 Hong Kong shares edged down on
Tuesday, erasing gains from the morning session, dragged down by
the financial sector.
Analysts said the Hong Kong market's fall largely stemmed
from tumbles on mainland markets, which had their worst day in
two weeks. The Shanghai Composite index lost 3 percent.
Turnover was low ahead of the holiday season.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent, to 23,333.69
points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6
percent, to 11,677.74 points.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were CGN Power Co Ltd, up 1.2 percent at HK$3.51
Bank Of China, down 2.1 percent at HK$4.24 and AVIC
International Holding HK Ltd, up 21.0 percent at
HK$0.75.
Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong
through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.52
billion yuan ($83.58 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily
quota.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.8 billion shares.
($1 = 6.2219 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)