Jan 13 Hong Kong shares rose for the fifth
consecutive day on Tuesday, helped by inflows from investors who
like the plan by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, to split his
conglomerate into two listed companies.
Analysts said the Li's business restructuring plan has
improved investor sentiment towards Hong Kong and increased
attention on local shares.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent, to 24,215.97
points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4
percent, to 12,063.02 points.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were CASH Financial Services Group Ltd, up 10.3
percent at HK$0.32, Kong Sun Holdings Ltd, unchanged
at HK$1.18 and China Construction Bank, up 0.2 percent
at HK$6.41.
Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong
through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.63
billion yuan ($101.59 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily
quota.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.4 billion shares.
($1 = 6.2015 Chinese yuan renminbi)
