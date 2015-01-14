Jan 14 Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, in
line with most regional markets hurt by declining commodity
prices and after the city's chief executive said the government
will suspend an immigrant investor programme.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent, to 24,112.60
points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5
percent, to 12,008.37 points.
Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said in his annual policy
address the capital investment entrant scheme will be suspended,
effective Thursday.
Sam Chi Yung, strategist at Delta Asia Financial Group, said
the programme is an important capital source for Hong Kong fund
managers as it has attracted many Chinese to invest at least
HK$10 million($1.29 million) in the city's markets.
"The suspension will shut funds out of the markets and
further dampen purchasing power," said Sam.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings, up 18.6
percent at HK$0.10 Yat Sing Holdings Ltd, unchanged
at HK$0.67 and China National Culture Group, down 0.7
percent at HK$0.14.
Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong
through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.68
billion yuan ($109.74 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily
quota.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.5 billion shares.
($1 = 7.7534 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.1967 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)