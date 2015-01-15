Jan 15 Hong Kong shares finished higher on Thursday afternoon, reacting to a surge in stock markets on the mainland that were boosted by prospects of more stimulus measures to support economic growth.

The Shanghai index experiencing its biggest rise since Jan. 5, as investors bet on an increased chance of policy stimulus after disappointing bank loan data.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.0 percent, to 24,350.91 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.5 percent, to 12,190.52 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were Bank Of China, up 1.4 percent at HK$4.47 China Construction Bank, up 0.9 percent at HK$6.45 and Hutchison Harbour Ring Ltd, up 13.7 percent at HK$0.83.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.57 billion yuan ($92.08 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.8 billion shares. ($1 = 6.1906 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)