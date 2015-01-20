Jan 20 Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday after
mainland indexes rebounded on comments by China's securities
regulator that it was not trying to suppress that market's
rally.
Market talk that regulators took actions that led to Monday
plunges on mainland markets "is not consistent with facts" said
Deng Ke, spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC).
Also on Tuesday, investors were relieved that China's fourth
quarter growth data was not as bad as some expected. Still, the
economy grew at its slowest pace in 24 years in 2014.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.9 percent, to 23,951.16
points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.3
percent, to 11,741.78 points.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were Bank Of China, up 2.6 percent at HK$4.29
Yat Sing Holding Ltd, up 50.0 percent at HK$0.90 and
ICBC, up 2.4 percent at HK$5.58.
Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong
through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.63
billion yuan ($101.35 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily
quota.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.6 billion shares.
($1 = 6.2158 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)