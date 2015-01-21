Jan 21 Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday, in
line with most Asian markets, as mainland stocks had big gains
and investors expect China to make stimulus moves to boost
economic growth.
The Shanghai Composite Index produced its biggest
one-day rise in more than five years as investor confidence
returned after both major mainland indexes plunged 7.7 percent
on Monday.
Sam Chi Yung, strategist at Delta Asia Financial Group in
Hong Kong, said previous mainland rallies were liquidity driven,
and now investors are focusing more on fundamentals.
"Investor sentiment in Hong Kong has recovered and the
overall tone is positive. Investors are betting on more easing
policies from China," he said.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.7 percent, to 24,352.58
points, and the China Enterprises Index 2.4 percent, to
12,021.32 points. The gains were the biggest since Dec. 29.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were CCT Land Holdings Ltd, unchanged at HK$0.02,
Bank Of China, up 2.6 percent at HK$4.40 and Cypress
Jade Agricultural Holdings Ltd, up 26.6 percent at
HK$0.14.
Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong
through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.94
billion yuan ($151.32 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily
quota.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.9 billion shares.
($1 = 6.2118 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)