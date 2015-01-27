Jan 27 Hong Kong shares snapped a five-day
winning streak on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in mainland
China markets.
Profits at major Chinese industrial companies in December
fell 8 percent from a year earlier as the economy slowed, data
showed.
Traders were also watching China's yuan, which hit a
near-eight-month low against the dollar on Monday. It edged
higher on Tuesday after the central bank fixed a moderately
stronger midpoint.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent to 24,807.28
points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.6
percent to 12,030.38 points.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were Wai Chun Group Holdings Ltd, up 30.0
percent at HK$0.07, Wai Chun Mining Industry Group Co Ltd
, up 65.7 percent at HK$0.18 and Ping Shan Tea Group
Ltd, up 4.0 percent at HK$0.08.
Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong
through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.89
billion yuan ($142.48 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily
quota.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.7 billion shares.
($1 = 6.2466 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)