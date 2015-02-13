HONG KONG Feb 13 Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, taking a cue from buoyant global markets in the wake of a ceasefire accord in Ukraine and Sweden's surprise move to cut its main rate into negative territory.

The rise came after gains in Europe and Wall Street, with the pan-European stock index hitting a seven-year high and the S&P 500 coming within striking distance of a record high. The Nasdaq also hit a 15-year high.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent, to 24,682.54, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent, to 11,922.56 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng was flat.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd, up 17.5 percent to HK$0.22 SMIC, up 2.8 percent to HK$0.73 and China Construction Bank, up 1.1 percent to HK$6.41.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.3 billion shares. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)