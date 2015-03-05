HONG KONG, March 5 Hong Kong shares closed at
their lowest in six weeks on Thursday, following mainland
markets down, weighed by financial stocks amid concerns over
China's economic slowdown.
China announced an economic growth target for 2015 of around
7 percent on Thursday and said it would boost government
spending, signalling that the lowest rate of expansion for a
quarter of a century is the "new normal" for the world's No.2
economy.
Mainland banks listed in Hong Kong fell on concerns over
profitability.
In separate reports published on Thursday, rating agency
Moody's Investors Service said Chinese banks were suffering from
a narrowing interest rate spread and weakening pricing power,
while Standard & Poor's said China's small to mid-sized banks
would struggle if property prices plunge.
The Hang Seng index fell 1.1 percent, to 24,193.04,
its lowest since end-January, while the China Enterprises Index
lost 1.2 percent, to 11,597.77 points.
But some of the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's
main board were higher. Junyang Solar rose 70.3
percent to HK$0.31, Ali Pictures was up 10.7 percent
to HK$2.07 and Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd rose
14.1 percent to HK$7.30.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.9 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)