HONG KONG, March 9 Hong Kong shares finished
mixed on Monday after the Chinese securities regulator said that
banks may be able to enter the brokerage business.
Despite the bank-led rally that left both major mainland
bourses up over 1.5 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended
slightly lower.
"The news benefited mainland banks as they could expand
their territory," said Sam Chi Yung, a strategist at Delta Asia
Financial Group in Hong Kong.
"But for banks in Hong Kong, I don't think it will make
noises as local banks already have such businesses."
The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent to 24,123.05
points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6
percent to 11,675.92.
Offsetting the positive news for banking shares were
sobering China import numbers released over the weekend, which
added to concerns the mainland economy may be rapidly losing
steam.
Combined imports for January and February fell 20.2 percent
from the same period a year earlier, though exports rose 15
percent.
Some of the decline is almost certainly a product of falling
oil prices, which are down by around 50 percent since mid-2014.
Nonetheless, in the context of rapidly declining producer prices
and weak industrial growth, falling imports are another
worrisome sign for the economy and policymakers in Bejing.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.6 billion shares.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim
Coghill)