HONG KONG, March 11 Hong Kong's main stock index
fell to its lowest level in nearly two months on Wednesday,
weighed down by losses in overseas markets and weak economic
data from China.
Growth in China's investment, retail sales and factory
output all missed forecasts in January and February and fell to
multi-year lows, leaving investors with little doubt that the
economy is still losing steam and in need of further support
measures.
Global investor sentiment was also dampened by worries about
an earlier U.S. interest rate hike.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent, to 23,717.97
points. The China Enterprises Index also lost 0.8
percent, to 11,417.34 points.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were Ali Pictures, down 5.7 percent to HK$2.17;
Junyang Solar, down 1.4 percent to HK$0.36; and
Suncorp Tech, up 26.8 percent to HK$0.52.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.7 billion shares.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)