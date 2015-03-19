March 19 Hong Kong shares joined nearly all
regional markets in rising on Thursday after the Federal Reserve
indicated it won't start raising U.S. interest rates for some
time.
The Hang Seng index gained 1.5 percent to 24,468.89,
while the China Enterprises Index climbed 1.2 percent,
to 12,122.20 points.
Analysts said a delay in a U.S. rate hike benefits Hong Kong
stocks. As the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the U.S. dollar,
interest rates in the city tend to follow those set by the Fed.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were Landing International, up 0.6 percent to
HK$0.16; China National Culture Group, up 14.2 percent
to HK$0.15 and Bank Of China, up 0.5 percent to
HK$4.44.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.6 billion shares.
(Reported by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)