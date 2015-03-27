March 27 Hong Kong stocks ended flat on Friday,
with banking heavyweights down but property stocks firmer after
news of government measures to support the real estate sector.
Financial stocks fell after China's major
state-owned lenders reported lacklustre annual results this week
that point to slower profit growth and rising bad loans in a
slowing economy.
Bank of Communications Co Ltd said on Thursday its
bad loan ratio rose to 1.25 percent, the highest level since
2010.
But property stocks jumped after state media
reported Beijing had issued notices urging local governments to
support residents needing to improve their housing conditions,
and reduce or even suspend land supply in cities where there was
a surplus of housing.
The Hang Seng index dipped 0.04 percent to 24,486.20,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to
11,898.09.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were Dinghe Mining, up 0.4 percent to HK$0.23,
China Mining, up 0.7 percent to HK$0.16, and ICBC
, down 1.3 percent to HK$5.50.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.7 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Alan
Raybould)