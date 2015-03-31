SHANGHAI, March 31 Hong Kong shares finished
higher on Tuesday following the Chinese central bank's decision
to loosen some restrictions on real estate lending.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent to 24,900.89,
while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent to
12,346.09.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 2.6 billion shares.
Earlier, mainland Chinese bourses hit fresh seven-year
highs, helped by rises in property and banking stocks after
Beijing eased lending policies to bolster the struggling real
estate market.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index had risen 0.5
percent in the morning, touching a six-month-high, with Hong
Kong-listed Chinese companies climbing on signs of fresh money
inflows from the mainland. The index gave up some of those gains
in the afternoon.
Trading volumes on a landmark share trading link between
mainland China and Hong Kong have also surged to a record high
as Beijing takes further steps to boost cross-border trading
flows, boosting Hong Kong equities.
On Monday, nearly a quarter of the daily quota was taken up
on the Hong Kong-bound leg, the highest since the scheme was
launched.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Alan Raybould)