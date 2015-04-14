April 14 Hong Kong stocks retreated on Tuesday,
breaking an eight-day winning streak, as Tencent Holdings Ltd
slumped after its chief executive reduced his holdings
in China's biggest social networking and online entertainment
firm.
Tencent, whose market capitalisation topped $200 billion for
the first time on Monday on the back of Hong Kong's recent bull
run, tumbled 5.5 percent on Tuesday in its biggest single-day
drop in nearly a year.
The fall came after exchange disclosures showed that Tencent
CEO Pony Ma last week sold 20 million shares for HK$3.22
billion.
Although the news triggered profit-taking, many investors
believe Hong Kong's bull market is not over.
"We expect the flows to invest in Hong Kong from mainland
investors to continue," said Mandy Chan, head of Chinese and
Hong Kong equities, HSBC Global Asset Management.
The Hang Seng index fell 1.6 percent, to 27,561.49,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.2 percent, to
14,264.81 points.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were CCT Land, unchanged at HK$0.02 GOME
, down 12.1 percent to HK$2.19 and Ch Env Energy
, up 39.7 percent to HK$0.29.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 3.9 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)