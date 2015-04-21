April 21 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest
daily gain in two weeks on Tuesday on signs that investors in
mainland China are keen to plow more money into the city's
markets, hunting for bargains.
The Hang Seng index jumped 2.8 percent to 27,850.49
points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 3
percent to 14,531.28 points.
The official Shanghai Securities Journal reported on Tuesday
that trust companies on the Chinese mainland are flooding into
the Hong Kong stock market, and are facing a shortage of
overseas investment quotas.
Adding to signs of more money inflows, Bosera Asset
Management Co on Monday launched China's second mutual fund
product that buys Hong Kong stocks under the Shanghai-Hong Kong
Stock Connect scheme.
"Over the next six months, there will still be huge
arbitrage opportunities," despite the recent Hong Kong market
surge, fund manager Zhao Yang said.
He predicted that with more southbound money flowing in, the
valuation of Hong Kong stocks will move closer to their mainland
peers, which currently trade at a 28 percent premium.
Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd rose nearly
4 percent. Rating agency Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Tuesday that it had raised its long-term corporate credit
rating on Tencent to 'A' from 'A-', to reflect the firms'
improving profitability.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were China National Culture Group, up 8.5
percent to HK$0.14; Ping Shan Tea, up 1.6 percent to
HK$0.06 and China Jinhai, down 23.4 percent to
HK$0.82.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 2.8 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)