May 12 Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, hurt by
profit-taking in property and financial stocks
following the previous session's rise triggered by
China's weekend decision to cut interest rates.
The Hang Seng index fell 1.1 percent, to 27,407.18,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to
13,973.00 points.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were CCT Land, up 21.4 percent to HK$0.03, China
Culture Group, down 8.7 percent to HK$0.21 and Ping
Shan Tea, down 6.0 percent to HK$0.08.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.6 billion shares.
