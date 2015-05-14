HONG KONG May 14 Hong Kong's benchmark share
index ended slightly higher on Thursday after Tencent Holdings
Ltd, China's biggest social network and online
entertainment firm, posted higher-than-expected first-quarter
revenues and earnings.
But gains were capped by selling in energy shares, and as
weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data raised concerns
about the health of the U.S. economic recovery.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 percent to 27,286.55
points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6
percent to 13,775.95 points.
Tencent jumped over 3 percent, supporting the Hang Seng
index. Chinese energy firms led losses, with CNOOC
down over 2 percent.
U.S. retail sales were flat in April as households cut back
on purchases of automobiles and other big-ticket items, the
latest sign the economy was struggling to rebound strongly after
barely growing in the first quarter.
Separately, China's two largest developers in the
residential and commercial property sectors, China Vanke
and Dalian Wanda, outperformed the market after they
formed a partnership to jointly acquire land and develop real
estate projects.
Vanke rose 1.6 percent, while Dalian Wanda's Hong Kong
listed parent gained 1.8 percent.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.6 billion shares.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)