June 2 Hong Kong stocks slipped on Tuesday, as
investors waited for fresh mainland policies to guide money into
the city's market and speculated on when the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent, to 27,466.72,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to
14,201.63 points.
The Hong Kong market got little encouragement from the
mainland market, which posted solid gains for a second straight
session after plunging on Thursday.
After a surge in April, the Hong Kong market appears to have
lacked a sense of direction, with main indexes confined to a
narrow range.
China Investment Securities (HK) said Hang Seng has
technical resistance at 27,700 points, but gets support at
27,200.
Many eyes are on how quickly the U.S. economy is improving,
which is key to timing of a Fed hike that could potentially draw
money away from Hong Kong.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were China Star Entertainment, up 22.3 percent
to HK$0.16 CCT Land, up 1.4 percent to HK$0.07 and
Hybrid Kinetic, up 43.5 percent to HK$0.66.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)