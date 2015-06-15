June 15 Hong Kong stocks dropped sharply on
Monday, taking cues from weak China and global markets and ahead
of a politically sensitive vote this week that could spark mass
protests.
The Hang Seng index fell 1.5 percent, to 26,861.81,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.6 percent, to
13,622.76 points.
Hong Kong stocks tracked losses in China, whose markets fell
2 percent on Monday over IPO and margin tightening worries.
Risk appetites were also curbed by a coming vote on an
electoral reform package backed by Beijing, which brings alive
memories of "Occupy Central", a civil disobedience campaign last
year that disrupted businesses in the former British colony.
A weekend poll showed that public support has shifted
against the proposal amid renewed street marches by
pro-democracy protesters.
Most sectors fell in Hong Kong.
Prada SpA shares fell 4.9 percent, reaching the
lowest level in three years, after posting a 44 percent slump in
quarterly earnings on weak China consumption.
PetroChina lost 1.1 percent. On Monday, China's
Communist Party said that former PetroChina Vice Chairman Liao
Yongyuan has been expelled from the Party and will be prosecuted
for crimes including bribery.
Bucking the broader trend, Chinese conglomerate Fosun
International Limited rose 0.7 percent.
British travel agent Thomas Cook said on Monday it
had agreed to set-up a joint venture with Fosun to develop
domestic, inbound and outbound tourism activities for the
Chinese market under Thomas Cook brands.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)