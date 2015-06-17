June 17 Hong Kong stocks on Wednesday recouped
some of the previous two day's losses, led by rises in shares of
Chinese banks on hopes for reform of their shareholding
structures.
But investors remain cautious, as Hong Kong lawmakers began
a debate on Wednesday a Beijing-backed electoral reform proposal
that could trigger fresh protests in the Chinese-controlled
city.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.7 percent, to 26,753.79,
while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent, to
13,414.83 points.
Shares of Chinese lenders listed in Hong Kong rose
after Bank of Communications (BoCom) said
its plans for mixed-ownership reform obtained Beijing's
approval.
The plans allow China's fifth-biggest lender to introduce
more private shareholding and give employees incentives through
stock ownership schemes. The approval fuels hopes other lenders
would soon adopt similar reforms.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)