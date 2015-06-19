June 19 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index
rose on Friday, as Thursday's legislative veto of a
China-backed electoral reform package removed political
uncertainty, and is seen by some as positive for the market.
But the China Enterprises Index, which tracks Hong
Kong-listed mainland companies, fell, taking cues from a sharp
tumble in mainland stocks.
The veto "is interpreted as good news by some investors,"
said Chen Zhizhong, strategist at China Merchants Securities.
"But investors' risk appetite is still weak, as a possible
free fall in mainland market could weigh on the Hong Kong market
as well."
The Hang Seng index rose 0.3 percent, to 26,760.53,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to
13,186.05 points.
Materials and industrials stocks fell,
but energy and telecom shares were firm.
