June 22 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index
rose on Monday thanks to a firmer tone in overseas
markets on hopes Greece would be able to avoid defaulting on its
debt, with insurers and resources stocks leading the surge.
The Hang Seng index jumped 1.2 percent to 27,080.85
points in its biggest daily gain in over a week. The China
Enterprises Index, which tracks Hong Kong-listed
mainland companies, climbed 1.5 percent, to 13,383.68 points.
"Investors put their focus back on the Greece crisis again
in the afternoon as Europe's markets rose on hope of some
progress in resolving the debt crisis," said Steven Leung, a
director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.
China Life's Hong Kong shares rose nearly 3
percent, Bank of Communications was up 2.9 percent and
China Resources Power jumped 2.2 percent.
Brokers said that sentiment also got a boost from hopes that
political tensions in the city would ease after lawmakers vetoed
a Beijing-backed electoral reform package last week.
Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said on Friday he would
bring a series of economic initiatives to lawmakers this week,
and called for their support.
Even as the overall mood showed improvement, brokers noted
some underlying caution ahead of the reopening of mainland China
markets on Tuesday following a plunge on Friday.
Mainland markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)