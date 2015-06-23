SHANGHAI, June 23 Hong Kong stocks tracked regional markets higher, inspired by renewed optimism over Greek debt talks, a sharp rebound in mainland shares and fresh data suggesting China's economy may be stabilising.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.9 percent, to 27,333.46, with energy and telecom shares leading the charge, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.7 percent, to 13,609.47 points.

Hong Kong stocks took their cues from the optimistic mood that swept through global markets, after Greece's latest budget proposals raised hopes it would stave off a debt default and reach an eleventh-hour deal with lenders later this week.

The market was also aided by a robust rebound in mainland stocks from last week's tumble, and drew encouragement from improving economic data.

According to data published on Tuesday, China's factory activity showed some signs of stabilising in June, and a private survey of Chinese firms showed that China's economy saw a broad-based rebound in the second quarter.

