SHANGHAI, June 23 Hong Kong stocks tracked
regional markets higher, inspired by renewed optimism over Greek
debt talks, a sharp rebound in mainland shares and fresh data
suggesting China's economy may be stabilising.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.9 percent, to 27,333.46,
with energy and telecom shares leading the
charge, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.7
percent, to 13,609.47 points.
Hong Kong stocks took their cues from the optimistic mood
that swept through global markets, after Greece's latest budget
proposals raised hopes it would stave off a debt default and
reach an eleventh-hour deal with lenders later this week.
The market was also aided by a robust rebound in mainland
stocks from last week's tumble, and drew encouragement from
improving economic data.
According to data published on Tuesday, China's factory
activity showed some signs of stabilising in June, and a private
survey of Chinese firms showed that China's economy saw a
broad-based rebound in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)