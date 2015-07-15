HONG KONG, July 15 Hong Kong stocks fell on
Wednesday as investors watched China indexes slide as the
country's better-than-expected economic data failed to cheer up
mainland markets.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent to end the day
at 25,055.76 points, while the China Enterprises Index
lost 1.3 percent to close at 11,681.20 points.
China stocks tumbled despite surprisingly positive official
economic data, as a recent post-rout, government-triggered
rebound appears to be running out of steam.
Galaxy Entertainment led the fall in the Hong Kong
blue-chip index, sliding 3.7 percent. New World Development
dropped 3.3 percent, and China Life Insurance
was down 2.7 percent.
Great Wall Motor led slides in the China companies
index, dropping 5.6 percent. It was followed by CITIC Securities
, losing 4.9 percent, and BYD Co Ltd, down
4.7 percent.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)