HONG KONG, July 15 Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday as investors watched China indexes slide as the country's better-than-expected economic data failed to cheer up mainland markets.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent to end the day at 25,055.76 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.3 percent to close at 11,681.20 points.

China stocks tumbled despite surprisingly positive official economic data, as a recent post-rout, government-triggered rebound appears to be running out of steam.

Galaxy Entertainment led the fall in the Hong Kong blue-chip index, sliding 3.7 percent. New World Development dropped 3.3 percent, and China Life Insurance was down 2.7 percent.

Great Wall Motor led slides in the China companies index, dropping 5.6 percent. It was followed by CITIC Securities , losing 4.9 percent, and BYD Co Ltd, down 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)