HONG KONG, July 16 Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday, snapping two days of declines, as investors tracked a rebound in the volatile China indexes and awaited further developments in Greece in cautious trade.

The Hang Seng index tacked on 0.4 percent to end the day at 25,162.78 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent to close at 11,749.08 points.

China stocks rebounded in volatile trade reflecting lingering investor caution even as Beijing's flurry of rescue measures has managed to stem panic selling.

China Overseas Land led the gain in the Hong Kong blue-chip index, rising 4.3 percent to end at the highest close in two weeks, offsetting a 2 percent fall in Galaxy Entertainment.

Great Wall Motor led the rise in the China companies index, surging 4.4 percent, wiping off the effect of a 1.1 percent drop in Sinopharm Group. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)