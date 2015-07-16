HONG KONG, July 16 Hong Kong stocks rose on
Thursday, snapping two days of declines, as investors tracked a
rebound in the volatile China indexes and awaited further
developments in Greece in cautious trade.
The Hang Seng index tacked on 0.4 percent to end the
day at 25,162.78 points, while the China Enterprises Index
gained 0.6 percent to close at 11,749.08 points.
China stocks rebounded in volatile trade reflecting
lingering investor caution even as Beijing's flurry of rescue
measures has managed to stem panic selling.
China Overseas Land led the gain in the Hong Kong
blue-chip index, rising 4.3 percent to end at the highest close
in two weeks, offsetting a 2 percent fall in Galaxy
Entertainment.
Great Wall Motor led the rise in the China
companies index, surging 4.4 percent, wiping off the effect of a
1.1 percent drop in Sinopharm Group.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)