July 20 Hong Kong stocks ended Monday mixed, as investors awaited fresh direction from mainland markets after they seemed to stabilise.

The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 25,404.81, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 11,773.92 points.

Financial, energy and materials <.HSCIM sectors fell, but telecom and IT shares ended the day firmer, taking cues from the Nasdaq stock index, which hit record highs.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.0 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)