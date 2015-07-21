July 21 Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday, with investors encouraged by signs that mainland share markets are stabilising.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent, to 25,536.43, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.8 percent, to 11,871.54 points.

The telecommunications sub-index rose, led by a surge in Chinese telecom giants China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom.

Investors bet the companies would benefit from government reforms, after the official Shanghai Securities News reported that China would soon launch a plan to overhaul the country's creaking state-owned enterprises (SOE).

Financial stocks were also up. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)