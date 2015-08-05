HONG KONG Aug 5 Hong Kong shares rose slightly on Wednesday, shrugging off the impact from mainland shares which fell as investors remained wary following the recent volatility.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 24,514.16, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 111,25.84 points.

Consumer cyclicals led the rally by rising 1.9 percent, followed by consumer non-cyclicals and energy sectors.

Investors' focus in Hong Kong has turned to earning reports. ANTA Sports Products, China's top sportswear retailer by market value, saw its first-half net profit up by a fifth due to growth in sales of its children's lines and high-end FILA apparel and footwear in its offline and online stores.

Tencent Holdings, Ping An Insurance and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China were the most active stocks.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.1 billion shares.