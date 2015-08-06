HONG KONG Aug 6 Hong Kong shares fell on
Thursday, tracking a slide in China stocks as some investors
awaited direction from coming economic data and others remained
wary of the mainland market in spite of government support.
The Hang Seng index slid 0.6 percent, to 24,375.28,
its lowest close since July 27, while the China Enterprises
Index fell 0.3 percent to 11,093.27 points.
Investors were awaiting hints on direction from further
Chinese government measures and earnings reports from major
companies.
Global exporter Li & Fung led the slide in the
blue chip index, with the shares falling 4.2 percent to their
lowest close since January 2009.
Huaneng Power International was the biggest daily
loser in the Chinese enterprise index, declining 4.8 percent in
its largest daily fall since July 2
Tencent Holdings, Ping An Insurance and
China Mobile were the most active stocks.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.0 billion shares.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)