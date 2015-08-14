Aug 14 Hong Kong stocks were largely flat on
Friday, when global markets calmed after China's central bank
soothed investor fears triggered by the yuan's shock devaluation
earlier in the week.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 23,991.03,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to
11,060.06 points.
For the week, the Hang Seng lost 2.3 percent.
China's central bank stunned markets on Tuesday by devaluing
the yuan by nearly 2 percent, and the currency fell more the
following two days.
But on Friday, the yuan held steady against the
dollar after suspected intervention by the central bank, who
said on Thursday there was no reason for it to fall further.
Telecommunications and Utility stocks rose
while energy and property shares fell.
Shares in Lenovo Group Ltd slumped for the second
day, after the Chinese personal computer giant said its
quarterly net profit was halved as its mobile division lost
nearly $300 million.
(Reported by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)