HONG KONG Aug 17 Hong Kong's key share index
fell to a more than one-month low on Monday, ignoring a firmer
close in Chinese stocks, as fears of further depreciation in the
yuan drove investors to switch their focus back to the weak
local economy.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 percent, to 23,814.65,
the lowest close since July 8. The China Enterprises Index
lost 0.9 percent to 10,962.24 points, the lowest close
since December 2014.
Analysts said Hong Kong's market suffered from the negative
implications of yuan devaluation, the weakening economic outlook
and the imminent U.S. interest rate hike, hammering sectors
including airlines, property and autos.
Chinese stocks recouped early losses but gains were capped
by fears that Beijing would let the yuan depreciate further,
despite statements from the central bank last week that it sees
no reason for more declines.
The yuan has moved little since Friday, but market watchers
believe the currency is likely to remain under downward pressure
as the economy struggles, keeping pressure on shares of Chinese
importers and firms with high U.S. dollar-denominated debt.
ING said in a research note that it forecasts a cumulative 5
percent spot devaluation from last Tuesday's pre-depreciation
level and expects damage from financial market volatility
triggered by the exchange rate reform to dent third-quarter GDP
growth.
Chinese insurers fell on concerns about potential claims
after massive explosions in the port of Tianjin. Ping An
Insurance Group fell 1.0 percent and China Life
lost 1.6 percent.
Singamas Container Holdings fell 4 percent after
it said its depots were damaged in blasts and one employee was
missing.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)