Aug 19 Hong Kong shares finished lower on
Wednesday for the fourth straight day, as investor confidence
was subdued by a steady stream of gloomy news about China's
economy.
The Hang Seng index fell 1.3 percent, to 23,167.85,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.2 percent, to
10,642.24 points.
The Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday that exports could
continue falling in coming months, after an 8.3 percent plunge
in July, their biggest drop in four months, adding to concerns
over the health of China's economy.
Domestic and global investors are growing anxious that
China's economy will suffer a hard landing. Their anxiety is
only heightened by the prospect of an imminent rise in U.S.
interest rates, which would draw capital away from emerging
markets like China.
Stocks fell across the board, with the services sector
leading the decline.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were CCT Land, unchanged at HK$0.02; Bank of
China, down 0.7 percent to HK$4.00 and CCB,
down 1.5 percent to HK$6.02.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 2.0 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)