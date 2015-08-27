Aug 27 Hong Kong stocks posted its biggest
one-day percentage gain since July 9 on Thursday, taking cues
from sharp rallies on the Wall Street and in mainland China.
The Hang Seng index rose 3.6 percent, to 21,838.54,
while the China Enterprises Index gained 4.6 percent, to
9,863.61 points.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were CCT Land, up 5.6 percent to HK$0.02
Ngaishun Holdings, down 11.8 percent to HK$0.03 and
North Mining, up 15.6 percent to HK$0.09.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 3.3 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)