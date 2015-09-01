BRIEF-Mysore Petro Chemicals recommends dividend of 1 rupee per share
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Hong Kong shares fell in sympathy with regional markets on Tuesday, as weak Chinese manufacturing data stoked fresh worries about a hard landing for the world's second-largest economy.
The Hang Seng index fell 2.2 percent, to 21,185.43, while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.0 percent, to 9,454.11 points.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest pace in three years in August, an official survey showed on Tuesday, reinforcing fears of a sharper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. A separate private survey on manufacturing was equally downbeat.
A weak Chinese economy also hurts Hong Kong.
Hong Kong retail sales fell for the fifth straight month in July, as a slowdown in tourist arrivals further battered sales of big-ticket items such as jewellery and watches, while a plunge in the stock market hurt consumer sentiment.
All major sectors, except for financial stocks, fell. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 2 bids for 14.05 billion rupees ($218.92 million)at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)