Sept 11 Hong Kong stocks surrendered morning gains and ended lower on Friday as a midweek rebound appear to peter out.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent, to 21,504.37, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 9,718.28 points.

For the week, the HSI rose 3.2 percent and the HSCE climbed 6.0 percent. For both, it was the best week since the one ended April 10. The Hang Seng's gain was its first after seven weeks of decline.

On Friday, most major sectors fell, with energy shares among the biggest decliners.

But a key index tracking Hong Kong's property and construction stocks rose 0.3 percent.

Sun Hung Kai Properties shares jumped 3.9 pct, after the developer said it is confident of achieving its HK$32 billion ($4.13 billion) Hong Kong property sales target for the 2015-2016 fiscal year. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)