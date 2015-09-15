Sept 15 Hong Kong shares gave up early gains and
ended Tuesday lower, with investor sentiment subdued by slumping
mainland stocks.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent, to 21,455.23,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to
9,704.27 points.
Trading was thin as investors are worried about the health
of China's economy and are nervous ahead of the Federal
Reserve's policy decision this week, though many now expect the
U.S. central bank will hold off on raising interest rates for
another few months.
Among major sectors, only tech stocks rose.
ICBC, up 0.2 percent at HK$4.73, was among the
most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.4 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)