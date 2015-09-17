Sept 17 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index
surrendered early gains of as much as 1 percent and ended
Thursday lower, dragged by a last-hour slide in mainland stocks,
as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision
later in the day.
But an index tracking Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares
managed to stay in positive territory.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent, to 21,854.63,
while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent, to
9,964.17 points.
The U.S. central bank is considering raising interest rates
for the first time since 2006, although economists are split in
their expectations. The Fed's decision is due at 1800 GMT.
Sam Chi Yung, analyst at Delta Asia Financial Group, said
Hong Kong stocks would benefit from a U.S. rate rise because the
action would remove one of the biggest uncertainties facing
investors, and would also help strengthen the Hong Kong dollar,
which is pegged to the U.S. currency.
Energy, industrials and financial
shares gained while declining sectors included
utilities, IT and telecommunications
.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)