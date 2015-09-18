Sept 18 Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve held off from raising interest rates,
citing concerns about global economic weakness.
Because its currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar, interest
rates in the financial centre have to follow those set by the
Fed, even if their economic trends may be diverging.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.3 percent to 21,920.83
points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6
percent to 10,028.38.
For the week, the Hang Seng rose 1.9 percent, but trade was
choppy, reflecting big swings in mainland China markets and
uncertainty over whether the Fed would raise rates on Thursday
for the first time in nearly a decade.
Most sectors rose, with property and materials
shares especially strong. Rate-sensitive property
developers were also supported by data showing home prices in
China rose for the fourth straight month.
But services and energy lost ground.
Shares of Hong Kong-listed Biostime International Holdings
jumped 19.6 percent to their highest since July 24,
after the dietary supplements maker said on Thursday it would
buy Australian vitamin maker Swisse Wellness for about A$1.4
billion ($1 billion).
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)